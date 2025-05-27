Billie Eilish takes home 7 AMA awards; Janet Jackson named icon: See complete list of winners

Billie Eilish accepts the Artist of the Year award onscreen at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Billie Eilish made a clean sweep after she was nominated for seven American Music Awards.

Bruno Mars, Beyoncé and SZA were also among the winners.

Eilish was nominated for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, and Favorite Pop Song categories, winning all of them during Monday night’s ceremony.

Beyoncé was awarded Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album, her first AMA country music awards.

Post Malone also won in the country category for Favorite Male Country Artist.

Eminem won his first AMAs in 15 years for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album.

An icon in her own right, Jennifer Lopez was tapped as the host.

But it was Janet Jackson who received the AMA’s ICON Award, as “an artist whose music has had undeniable cultural and global influence over the music industry.” She performed several songs, including “Someone to Call My Lover” and “All For You.”

2025 American Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: Janet Jackson (C) performs during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Rod Stewart also performed after being named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for his six-decade career, ending the show with his hit “Forever Young.”

2025 American Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: Rod Stewart performs during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Here is the complete list of winners:

Artist of the Year : Billie Eilish

: Billie Eilish New Artist of the Year : Gracie Abrams

: Gracie Abrams Album of the Year : Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”

: Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” Song of the Year : Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”

: Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather” Favorite Touring Artist : Billie Eilish

: Billie Eilish Favorite Music Video : Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With a Smile”

: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With a Smile” Favorite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars Favorite Female Pop Artist : Billie Eilish

: Billie Eilish Favorite Pop Album : Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”

: Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” Favorite Pop Song : Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”

: Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather” Favorite Male Country Artist : Post Malone

: Post Malone Favorite Female Country Artist: Beyoncé

Beyoncé Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay Favorite Country Album: Beyoncé “COWBOY CARTER”

Beyoncé “COWBOY CARTER” Favorite Country Song: Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help” Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Eminem

Eminem Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Eminem “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”

Eminem “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)” Favorite Hip-Hop Song : Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

: Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

The Weeknd Favorite Female R&B Artist: SZA

SZA Favorite R&B Album: The Weeknd “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

The Weeknd “Hurry Up Tomorrow” Favorite R&B Song : SZA “Saturn”

: SZA “Saturn” Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Becky G Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”

Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” Favorite Latin Song : Shakira “Soltera”

: Shakira “Soltera” Favorite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots Favorite Rock Album: Twenty One Pilots “Clancy”

Twenty One Pilots “Clancy” Favorite Rock Song: Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine”

Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine” Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Favorite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla

Tyla Favorite K-Pop Artist: RM

RM Collaboration of the Year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile” Social Song of the Year: Doechii “Anxiety”

