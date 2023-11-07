‘Black Panther,’ ‘Avengers’ stuntman Taraja Ramsess, 3 of his children, killed in crash

'Black Panther' stuntman killed FILE PHOTO: American actor Chadwick Boseman poses on arrival for the European Premiere of 'Black Panther' in central London on February 8, 2018. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images /AFP via Getty Images)

Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman who worked on films including “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame,” was killed in a car crash that also claimed the lives of three of his children, according to WSB-TV.

Ramsess and his children were killed when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in Atlanta on Halloween night. He was 41.

His two daughters, Sundari, 13, and 8-week-old Fujibo, were killed during the crash. His son Kisasi, 10, was placed on life support after being taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Ramsess’ two other daughters were also in the car. Three-year-old Shazia remains hospitalized after she was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Taraja’s mother, Akili Ramsess, wrote in an Instagram post about her son and grandchildren.

“All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was,” Akili wrote in an Instagram post Nov. 1. “He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be.”

Ramsess went on, “Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny & loved to dance. Oh God! I can’t believe they’re gone! We are grieving and remain prayerful for my grandchildren’s recovery. Thank you to so many who have already reached out with kind words and prayers.”