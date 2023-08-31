Border Patrol agents in California seize 157 pounds of meth

Seized: Border Patrol agents seized more than 157 pounds of methamphetamine. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

INDIO, Calif. — Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican citizen after seizing more than 157 pounds of methamphetamine, authorities said.

In a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, El Centro Sector agents stopped a 33-year-old motorist at 3:30 a.m. PDT on Aug. 25.

Agents stated that the driver “exhibited signs of nervousness” during an initial inspection, prompting agents to send the motorist and the 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe to a secondary inspection.

A canine team alerted agents to the rear cargo area of the vehicle and discovered a hidden compartment, the news release stated. Agents located eight aluminum-wrapped packages, and a sample of the contents tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of the narcotics was 157.3 pounds, according to the news release. They had an estimated street value of $236,000.

The driver was arrested and charged with the transportation of a controlled substance and was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for prosecution.

“Good job to the Indio Agents for not allowing these toxic drugs to hit the street in the first place,” Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino said in a statement. “This is yet another prime example of how robust, forward-leaning border security halts dangerous people and things before they can kill and maim Americans.”