‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh dies at 52

MICHIGAN — Actor and comedian, Mike Batayeah has died at the age of 52. He was best known for his role in “Breaking Bad” as the manager of Gus’ laundromat.

In a statement obtained by Variety, Batayeh’s family said he died on June 1 of a heart attack while he was sleeping in his Michigan house.

“He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many,” said Batayeah’s family on Facebook, Variety reported.

Batayeah was in three episodes of “Breaking Bad” in 2011, People magazine reported. He played the manager of Gustavo’s laundromat.

He was also a voice actor in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” He made appearances in “Prank of America,” “Battle Creek,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” “Boy Meets World,” “CSI: Miami,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” according to People.

Batayeh performed at comedy clubs including New York’s Gotham and Los Angeles’ Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, the Improv, and the Icehouse, Variety reported.

Batayeh is survived by his siblings, Ida, Diane, MaryAnn, Madeline, and Theresa, as well as his nieces and nephews, according to his obituary obtained by People.