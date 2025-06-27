Brian Wilson’s cause of death released

NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 27: Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys performs during the 2012 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Presented by Shell at the Fair Grounds Race Course on April 27, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Officials have determined what killed The Beach Boys singer/songwriter Brian Wilson.

TMZ reported Wilson died from respiratory arrest, according to his death certificate.

While respiratory arrest was listed as the main cause, Wilson also had sepsis and cystitis, while associated factors were neurodegenerative disorder, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic respiratory failure and chronic kidney disease.

Wilson had been under a conservatorship because of his cognitive health in May 2024, The Los Angeles Times reported. He had suffered from mental health issues and drug addiction for several decades.

His wife, Melinda, died in January 2024 at the age of 77, the newspaper reported. A month later, his family said he had developed dementia, Rolling Stone reported.

Wilson died on June 11.

©2024 Cox Media Group