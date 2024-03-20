Brother of Michigan congressman Dan Kildee fatally shot by family member

Dan Kildee: The brother of the Michigan congressman was fatally shot by a family member early Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

FLINT, Mich. — The brother of U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee was fatally shot by a family member early Tuesday in Michigan, authorities said.

According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, Timothy Kildee, 59, of Vienna Township, the brother of the Michigan Democrat, was pronounced dead at his home shortly after 5 a.m. EDT, WJRT-TV reported. The family member who is a suspect in the shooting was in custody, Swanson said.

The 27-year-old suspect is a family member of Timothy Kildee, according to MLive.com. Swanson did not identify him because the suspect has not been formally charged, the news outlet reported.

ABC News, citing a source “familiar with the investigation,” said the suspect was the victim’s son, also named Tim Kildee. WJRT also identified the suspect as the nephew of Rep. Kildee, along with The Associated Press.

Swanson said the suspect was in custody at an area hospital while recovering from injuries that occurred minutes after the alleged shooting, MLive.com reported.

Dan Kildee was returning from Washington on Tuesday, WJRT reported.

“Our family is grieving and heartbroken,” the congressman said in a statement that was also posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “There are no words to describe the loss of a beloved brother and family member, especially in such a terrible tragedy.”

Swanson said the shooting was part of a string of crimes committed by the suspect early Tuesday, WJRT reported.

Investigators said the suspect went to a home in Burton, 20 miles south of Vienna Township. The man allegedly got into an argument with family members and displayed a firearm.

The suspect left and then caught a ride with his mother, who took him to Timothy Kildee’s residence, according to the television station.

The suspect and victim allegedly argued, with a single gunshot heard by witnesses, MLive.com reported.

Swanson told reporters that the suspect drove Kildee’s vehicle from the scene and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Bray and Stanley roads in Genesee Township.

“Clearly this is tragic and it involves other family members,” Swanson told reporters. “But we’re going to continue to bring not only answers to questions but also comfort for the family.”

