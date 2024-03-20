Bruce Springsteen returns to stage after health issues caused him to postpone part of his 2023 tour

Bruce Springsteen NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 17th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival at David Geffen Hall on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Fo)

PHOENIX — The Boss and the E Street Band relaunched their world tour Tuesday evening in Phoenix, Arizona.

The tour was cut short last year after Bruce Springsteen was treated for peptic ulcer disease, according to AZ Central.

Springsteen, 74, made the postponement news in September, according to The Associated Press. The dates are expected to go through Nov. 22, ending in Vancouver, Canada.

Peptic ulcer disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine, according to the AP. It can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

Springsteen spoke to the crowd before he played “I’ll See You In My Dreams,” his final song on stage, the AP reported.

“Phoenix, first I want to apologize if there was any discomfort because we had to move the show last time. . . . I hope we didn’t inconvenience you too much.”

His set Tuesday night included 29 songs.

List of upcoming rescheduled tour dates, according to Springsteen:

March 25 - San Diego @ Pechanga Arena (rescheduled from Dec. 2, 2023)

March 28 - San Francisco @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 10, 2023)

March 31 - San Francisco @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 12, 2023)

April 4 - Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 4, 2023)

April 7 - Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 6, 2023)

April 12 - Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 16, 2023)

April 15 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 19, 2023)

April 18 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ JMA Wireless Dome (rescheduled from Sept. 7, 2023)

April 21 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 21, 2023)

Aug. 15 - Pittsburgh @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from (Sept. 12, 2023)

Aug. 18 - Pittsburgh @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 14, 2023)

Aug. 21 - Philadelphia @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 16, 2023)

Aug. 23 - Philadelphia @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 18, 2023)

Sept. 7 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park (rescheduled from Sept. 29, 2023)

Sept. 13 - Baltimore @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards (rescheduled from Sept. 9, 2023)

All tickets that were purchased for the postponed shows will remain valid for the rescheduled tour dates.

