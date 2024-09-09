Bryan Kohberger trial update: Idaho stabbing case will have a change of venue

Bryan Kohberger FILE PHOTO: Bryan Koberger listens during a hearing to overturn his grand jury indictment on October 26, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger, a former criminology PhD student, was indicted earlier this year in the November 2022 killings of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, in an off-campus apartment near the University of Idaho. (Photo by Kai Eiselein-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

MOSCOW, Idaho — A judge in Idaho has determined that the trial of Bryan Kohberger will be moved to a different location.

Idaho Second District Judge John Judge wrote in the order dated on Friday that he was concerned that Kohberger may not receive a fair trial in Moscow, Idaho, because of media coverage and statements made by officials that suggested the man was guilty, The Associated Press reported.

Moscow is almost on the border between Idaho and Washington and is the home of the University of Idaho.

The Latah County courthouse is also not big enough and there are not enough sheriff’s deputies for security on a case that has gained national attention.

“Considering the undisputed evidence presented by the defense, the extreme nature of the news coverage in this case, and the smaller population in Latah County, the defense has met the rather low standard of demonstrating ‘a reasonable likelihood’ that prejudicial news coverage will compromise a fair trial in Latah County. Thus, the Court will grant Kohberger’s motion to change venue for presumed prejudice,” Judge wrote, according to ABC News.

The prosecutors said that the case has had both national and international attention and that it has been covered in detail in Boise, Idaho, about 300 miles away.

He did not disclose where the trial would be moved to. The Idaho Supreme Court will decide, but the defense asked for the case to be heard in Ada County, where Boise is located, KXLY reported.

The trial was set to begin on June 2, 2025, and run through Aug. 29, 2025. The schedule is expected to remain the same, ABC News reported.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing four students from the university — Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves — to death on Nov. 13, 2022, the AP reported. He was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University and was arrested six weeks after their deaths at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. He was there for winter break.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. He could get the death penalty if convicted. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. The defense has asked that the death penalty be removed, KXLY reported.





©2024 Cox Media Group