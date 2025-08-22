Buc-ee goes to college: Convenience superstore expands to university campus

Buc-ee's products on a wall
Buc-ee's at school Texas A&M has become the first in the nation to partner with the beloved Texas chain to offer signature snacks and merchandise. (Laura McKenzie/Texas A&M University Division of Marketing and Communications)
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It’s Buc-ee’s world and we’re just living in it.

The mega convenience store is branching out to college.

For the first time, Buc-ee’s is being offered on the campus of Texas A&M University.

The university said that there are three locations at the College Station school where shoppers will be able to pick up more than 45 different Buc-ee’s items.

It is the first official partnership outside of Buc-ee’s travel centers to sell the products.

“As an Aggie, it’s incredibly special to bring Buc-ee’s to the heart of the campus,” Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, Buc-ee’s founder and CEO said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to share a little piece of Buc-ee’s with the Aggie Family every day.”

