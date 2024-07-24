Buc-ee’s Road Trip could net you $2,000

Road trip Buc-ee's aficionados can earn $2,000 if they're chosen for a road trip sponsored from Betting.us. (EWY Media - stock.adobe.com)

Betting.us is going to pay a lucky winner $2,000 to go on a Buc-ees Road Trip.

The organization is launching the “Buc-ees’s Summer Road Trip Challenge with the mission to visit five Buc-ee’s locations to “savor the delicious food, discover novelty items, and experience the famously clean bathrooms that have made Buc-ee’s a beloved pit stop for travelers nationwide.”

Betting.us will pay the winner $1000 for gas and lodging and another $1,000 in Buc-ee’s gift cards.

All the winner has to do is visit five locations, buy and try the following food items, comparing the quality and price:

Beaver Nuggets

Brisket sandwich

Fudge

Kolache

Jerky

The winner also has to buy one piece of Buc-ee’s merchandise at each stop; try the bathrooms, rating them on cleanliness, capacity and ease of use; prices for gas, food and merchandise; crowds and how long it takes to buy gas and other items and finally, staff friendliness.

To apply, visit Betting.us before 11:59 p.m. ET on July 31.

You must be a U.S. resident, aged 18 or older.





