Burger King assistant manager served customers fries from trash, police say

Charges filed Police in South Carolina have charged Jamie Major, an assistant manager at a Burger King, accusing her of taking fries from the garbage and serving them to customers. (Bowonpat Sakaew/iStock/Union County Detention Center and iStock)

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Police in South Carolina said an assistant manager at Burger King served customers fries that had been thrown in the trash.

The Union Police Department had been called to the restaurant for a disturbance on July 9. When they got there, they found two women, identified as customers, arguing with staff, WYFF reported The officer arrested the women, charging them with disorderly conduct, WRAL reported.

Two days later, the department received a complaint that fries that had been tossed in the trash were being served to customers, WHNS reported.

Officers allege that Jamie Major, the location’s assistant manager, put the discarded fries in the tray and added freshly-cooked ones on top.

The incident allegedly happened the same day as the previous argument, WYFF reported. They had been put in the garbage by the person who filed the complaint with the police, officials said.

Major was arrested and is facing charges of malicious tampering with human food, WHNS reported. She was being held on a $20,000 bond, according to the Union County Detention Center.

Fox Business received a statement from Burger King that said: “These allegations do not align to the brand’s commitment to quality food and service and creating an exceptional Guest experience,” adding, “The Franchisee of this restaurant is cooperating with local authorities and will take appropriate action based on the findings.”

“As this remains an ongoing investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time,” the company said.