Burger King to offer $5 meal before McDonald’s does

The burger wars seem to be making a comeback. After McDonald’s announced its $5 meal deal, the “Home of the Whopper” has rolled out its own.

Burger King is bringing back the $5 “Your Way Meal,” Bloomberg reported.

The company didn’t say when the new combo —a sandwich (from a choice of three), chicken nuggets, fries and a drink — will be for sale but only that it would be available for a few months once launched, Fox News reported.

BK is offering a $6 “Birthday Meal” for its 70th anniversary that contains a Whopper Jr., small fries, a small drink and a slice of birthday pie.

McDonald’s promotion launches on June 25 and will have either a McChicken or McDouble, four-piece chicken nuggets, small fry and small drink, The Wall Street Journal reported. It will be available for about a month.

Wendy’s has been offering its Biggie Bag which comes with a sandwich, junior fries, four-piece nuggets and a small drink all for $5. It also recently introduced a $3 breakfast combo, USA Today reported.

Chili’s even has a 3 for Me menu that is a drink, appetizer, main course and side, for $10.99, Bloomberg reported.

The various meal deals recently offered are all in an effort to bring customers back to their restaurants after higher prices kept consumers away, according to the newspaper.

Not everyone agrees with the discounted food options. Bloomberg reported that some McDonald’s franchisees said the company needs to help make the value meals more profitable.

“There simply is not enough profit to discount 30% for this model to be sustainable,” the group said in a message to members, according to Bloomberg.

McDonald’s is partnering with Coca-Cola to help make up for any financial fallout from the meal deal plan, according to the news outlet.

