Cardi B files for divorce from Offset; pregnant with third child

Cardi B and Offset BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Entertainer Cardi B has announced that she has filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Offset.

A spokesperson for Cardi B confirmed the news, telling The Associated Press in a statement, “This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.”

She didn’t comment on their split on social media but did write on Instagram, “With every ending comes a new beginning!” and holding a baby bump, announcing that she is pregnant with her third child.

She and the Migos member share two children together daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.

TMZ reported that she is asking for primary custody of their children.

Their divorce may not be a surprise to fans. TMZ reported that she had posted in December, “You know when you just out grow relationships.”

This isn’t the first time she has filed for divorce since they were married in 2017. Cardi B filed in 2020 but then withdrew the filing.





