Cardi B hit with drink during Las Vegas concert, tosses microphone into crowd

Cardi B: The rapper reacted by throwing her microphone at a concertgoer who threw liquid at her during a performance on Saturday. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS — Cardi B not only got mad during a concert on Saturday. She also got even.

The rapper was performing in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon when a concertgoer tossed a drink at the singer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The liquid splashed her in the face while she was performing at Drai’s Beachclub, but Cardi B reacted by throwing her microphone toward the concertgoer, according to the newspaper.

It was the latest incident of a fan throwing a flying object at a performer during a concert.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

Cardi B, 30, was in the middle of singing her latest hit, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” which held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks in 2017, when she was splashed, Billboard reported.

Afterward, Cardi B retweeted a video of what occurred. In the clip, the rapper appears to be surprised but quickly became upset and tossed the microphone -- a left-handed toss that landed in the crowd -- while appearing to yell at them, according to Billboard.

The video shows the offending concertgoer being escorted out of the venue by security personnel, Variety reported. Posts later showed that the concert continued, with Cardi B racing across the stage in a tangerine jumpsuit, the Review-Journal reported.

Saturday’s incident is the latest of similar scenes at concerts worldwide where performers have become the target of objects thrown at them while performing onstage, CNN reported.

On July 8, singer Harry Styles was hit in the face during his “Love on Tour” concert in Vienna, Austria, Rolling Stone reported. Styles winced after the object apparently hit him in the eye.

On June 18, Bebe Rexha needed stitches after she was struck by a cellphone tossed by a concertgoer in New York City, hitting her in the head, Rolling Stone reported.

Days later during a show in Los Angeles, Ava Max was slapped in the face when a concertgoer rushed the stage, according to the magazine. Earlier this month in London’s Hyde Park, a fan appeared to have thrown their mother’s ashes at Pink, and days later, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet, Rolling Stone reported. Drake has also been hit by an object.

Artists like Adele have urged fans to behave. During a recent show at her Las Vegas residency, the singer called out the rowdy behavior.

