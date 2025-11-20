Cardi B shares photos of newborn boy, her first with Patriots WR Stefon Diggs

File photo. The couple welcomed their first child together earlier this month.

Rapper Cardi B gave fans a first glimpse of her fourth child -- and first with New England wide receiver Stefon Diggs -- showing off the infant’s Patriots outfit.

The couple has not revealed their son’s name.

The 33-year-old Grammy Award winner, whose name away from the stage is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar -- posted a photograph on her Instagram account showing her holding her new son. She included the date of Nov. 4 -- the boy’s birthdate -- along with three emojis: a teddy bear, heart and football.

The boy is swaddled in a blue Patriots-themed blanket printed with the name “Diggs.” He is also wearing a blue hat printed with footballs and “Diggs.”

Cardi B and Diggs began dating in May 2025, shortly after she broke up with Offset. She announced that she and Diggs were expecting a baby in September.

“I brought new music and a new album to the world!” Cardi B wrote on Instagram, referencing her son and her latest album, “Am I the Drama?” “A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

Cardi B has three children with Offset: Kulture, Blossom and Wave, while Diggs is father to Nova from a previous relationship, TMZ reported.

Diggs, 31, is an 11-year NFL veteran who is playing his first season with the Patriots. He was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in the 2015 NFL draft and played five seasons in Minnesota.

Diggs played four seasons in Buffalo and was with the Houston Texans in 2024 before signing a three-year, $69 million deal to join the Patriots.

Cardi B attended the Patriots’24-23 win against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 2, sitting in team owner Robert Kraft’s private box.

