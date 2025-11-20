Cardi B shares photos of newborn boy, her first with Patriots WR Stefon Diggs

The 33-year-old Grammy Award winner, whose name away from the stage is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar -- posted a photograph on her Instagram account showing her holding her new son. She included the date of Nov. 4 -- the boy’s birthdate -- along with three emojis: a teddy bear, heart and football.
“I brought new music and a new album to the world!” Cardi B wrote on Instagram, referencing her son and her latest album, “Am I the Drama?”“A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”
Cardi B has three children with Offset: Kulture, Blossom and Wave, while Diggs is father to Nova from a previous relationship, TMZ reported.
Diggs, 31, is an 11-year NFL veteran who is playing his first season with the Patriots. He was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in the 2015 NFL draft and played five seasons in Minnesota.
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy