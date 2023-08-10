Cardi B-thrown mic sells on eBay for almost 100K

Mic sold FILE PHOTO: Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. The mic the rapper threw into the crowd last month has sold on eBay for nearly $100,000. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The microphone thrown into a crowd of concertgoers by Cardi B last month now has a new owner.

The “Shure Axient digital Mic,” as it was listed, was sold to the lucky bidder who pledged to pay $99,900 on eBay.

The profits of the sale are expected to go to two charities — the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas, according to the listing.

Scott Fisher, the owner of the Wave Inc., a Vegas-based production company, provided the mic to the rapper for her Drai’s Beachclub event on July 29, The Los Angeles Times reported.

He said that the mic was the one that she threw based on how it was labeled and synced with her earpiece, CBS News reported. The mic has white tape with the word “main” written on it.

Fisher told TMZ, and noted on the listing, that despite being thrown, the mic still worked.

Fisher had set a starting price of $500 but it jumped to $11,7000 with the first bid, climbing to almost $100,000 before the auction closed Tuesday, the Times reported.

“I was hoping it would hit $5,000 but again I had no idea,” Fisher told CBS News. “I figured it would gain some attention nationally but the amount of news coverage has been staggering.”

There were more than 120 bids made for the mic, Forbes reported.

The buyer has not been announced. Whoever they are will get the mic, a letter of authenticity and a custom display case.

Police had looked into the incident after one of the concertgoers filed a report, but the investigation was dropped and Cardi B was not charged, CBS News reported.

