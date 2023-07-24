Carlee Russell admits abduction was hoax

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Carlee Russell admitted to Alabama police on Monday that her story about being abducted from the side of an Alabama interstate after seeing a baby on the side of the road earlier this month was a hoax.

Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, sent a statement to Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis on Monday, AL.com reported.

“My client has given me permission to make the following statement on her behalf: There was no kidnapping on July 13, 2023,” Anthony said. “My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident, but this was a single act done by herself.”

Derzis read the statement during a news conference on Monday afternoon, WIAT-TV reported.

Russell, 25, originally told police that she was kidnapped after she stopped to check on a toddler she saw walking across Interstate 459 on July 13. She returned to her home two days later.

