Caught on camera: Snowmobilers trapped in avalanche

Gravel Mountain after an avalanche with riders and rescuers on the debris on Feb. 22.

The amazing force of Mother Nature was caught on camera when a massive avalanche was triggered, trapping several snowmobilers.

It happened on Gravel Mountain on Saturday and was believed to have been triggered by a snowmobile, KUSA reported.

Video captured several snowmobiles in the area as the avalanche started.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said that four people were hit by the avalanche. Two were caught in the snow and not buried, while two others were buried. No one was injured.

The agency said that three riders “were sitting on their snowmobiles about 10 to 15 feet back from the edge of the cornice, waiting for the fourth rider to join them on the top. The fourth rider had just crested the top of the cornice when they felt a collapse. The snow under their machines fell away, and three of the riders fell over the edge as the cornice broke and the slope below avalanched.”

One person was able to pull his avalanche airbag and was partially buried with his head above the snow when it stopped, the CAIC said.

The website InterSport Rent said an avalanche airbag is a backpack device that is a large balloon that inflates in seconds when a cord or handle is pulled and keeps the person as close to the surface as possible during an avalanche.

REI has a short video showing the science of how they work.









