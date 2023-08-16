Caught on video: SUV crashes into state police cruiser

Cruiser crash An SUV crashed into a state police cruiser and the incident was caught on video. (Connecticut State Police/Facebook)

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police said an SUV crashed into a cruiser on an interstate and the incident was caught on camera.

State troopers released the video on Facebook, saying that the trooper had responded to a different crash on Interstate 84 near Hartford and had his cruiser blocking the lane when a driver of a read Subaru lost control of the vehicle, hitting the cruiser, crashing it into the other unoccupied vehicle.

Video footage of State Police Cruiser being struck on I-84 in Hartford over the weekend. The Trooper sustained injuries due to the crash but has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery. No other injuries reported.

The trooper had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital to be checked out, WFXT reported.

The driver of the Subaru was cited for traveling too fast for the conditions, failure to maintain lane and failure to move over, WFXT reported.



