Celebs react to Bob Barker’s death including Drew Carey, Adam Sandler

LOS ANGELES — Bob Barker’s representative confirmed that he died Saturday morning at his house in Los Angeles at the age of 99.

The man who filled his shoes on “The Price Is Right” after his retirement in 2007, Drew Carey, posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying it’s a “very sad day for the Price Is Right family.”

“There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever,” Carey said.

Adam Sandler who starred in “Happy Gilmore” which Barker made a cameo in, released a statement as well on X, formerly known as Twitter, including photos of the two together.

“The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us,” Sandler said.

Other celebrities shared their reactions to Barker’s death on social media.

One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, “I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!”

This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious!

