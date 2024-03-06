Charges dropped against 3 men accused of having ‘Hotel California’ lyrics midtrial

The Eagles LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: (L-R) Musicians Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles attend "History Of The Eagles Part One" screening during Sundance London Film And Music Festival 2013 at Sky Superscreen O2 on April 25, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images for Sundance London) (Danny E. Martindale)

NEW YORK — Prosecutors dropped charges Wednesday against the three men who were accused of working together to get handwritten lyrics to the Eagles “Hotel California” and other lyrics by the band.

A New York judge was informed Wednesday around 10 a.m. that prosecutors wanted to drop the case, according to The Associated Press. The reasoning was due to some new emails that the defense lawyers claimed put the fairness of the trial at risk.

“The people concede that dismissal is appropriate in this case,” Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Aaron Ginandes said, according to the AP.

The trial was regarding papers that included drafts of lyrics that were written by the Eagles’ drummer and songwriter, Don Henley, The New York Times reported. The handwritten lyrics were estimated to be worth about $1 million.

Ed Sanders, was working on a book about the band in the 1970s and he reportedly got 100 or so pages of notes and lyrics that were associated with their album, “Hotel California,” the Times reported. However, that book was never published.

According to court documents obtained by the Times, Sanders sold the notes and lyrics to a rare manuscript dealer who was identified as Glenn Horowitz. Craig Inciardi who curated previously for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Edward Kosinski who owns a memorabilia store. Court records indicated that Horowitz, Inciardi and Kosinski were involved, according to Rolling Stone.

Three men - Horowitz, Inciardi and Kosinski - were arrested in July 2020, according to Rolling Stone. They were charged with a count of conspiracy which comes with an up to four-year sentence. Horowitz was charged additionally with first-degree attempted criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of hindering prosecution. Inciardi and Kosinski were additionally charged with first-degree counts of criminal possession.

The “Hotel California” album sold about 26 million copies across the country.

