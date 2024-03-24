Chick-fil-A announces changes to its chicken

Chick-fil-A changes chicken: Chick-fil-A said over the next few months they are making some changes to the chicken it uses. (RiverNorthPhotography/Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A said over the next few months it is making some changes to the chicken it uses.

Officials at Chick-fil-A said they are moving to use “No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine (NAIHM),” according to WSB-TV. It will be switching from “No Antibiotics Ever (NAE).”

The change is expected to start this spring, the news outlet reported.

“NAE means no antibiotics of any kind were used in raising the animal. NAIHM restricts the use of those antibiotics that are important to human medicine and commonly used to treat people and allows use of animal antibiotics only if the animal and those around it were to become sick,” the company said on its website.

The change is so that customers know that they are continuing to be selective about the chicken they serve customers, WSB reported. It also reiterates their high standards for animal wellbeing.

“Quality has always been our approach to food,” Chick-fil-A officials wrote in a statement obtained by the news outlet. “Because chicken is at the center of our menu, we serve only real, white breast meat with no added fillers, artificial preservatives, or steroids.”

