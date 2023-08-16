Chick-fil-A to offer two new seasonal items on its menu

Chick-Fil-A offers new sandwich Look for a couple of seasonal items on the Chick-fil-A menu later this month, with one including an ingredient that is a long-time Southern favorite.

The restaurant chain is introducing for a limited time a Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and a Caramel Crumble Milkshake.

According to WSB-TV, Chick-fil-A said it began looking into a seasonal spin on its Original Chicken Sandwich after seeing success with seasonal entrées like the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich.

The new sandwich will feature a bun drizzled with honey, topped with the restaurant’s classic chicken filet, jalapenos and a layer of pimento cheese.

Pimento cheese, also known as “Southern Pate,” has been the star of many a gathering in the South.

The sandwich, according to its creator, will have something regular customers haven’t seen at the restaurant.

“We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” Stuart Tracy, Chick-fil-A chef and creator of the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, said.

“The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients,” Tracy added.

According to Delish, the new item was one of 30 sandwiches recently developed by the chain and was the only one to be selected to go on the menu.

The new milkshake on the menu will include creamy butterscotch caramel flavors, hand-spun ice cream, and blondie crumbles and will be topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

According to the company, the new items will be available beginning Aug. 28.