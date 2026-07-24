Chris Brown pleads guilty in London nightclub fight

FILE PHOTO: R&B singer Chris Brown arrives at Southwark Crown Court on July 11, 2025 in London, England. He pleaded guilty to affray on July 24. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown pleaded guilty to a 2023 fight in a London nightclub where a music producer was hit in the head with a bottle.

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Brown entered the guilty plea in London’s Southwark Crown Court to affray on Friday, after denying more serious charges, The Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors dropped assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and having an offensive weapon (a bottle) charges.

His friend and vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, also pleaded guilty to affray.

They were set to go on trial in October.

They admitted that they “used or threatened unlawful violence towards another and their conduct taken together was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness ... to fear for their personal safety,” Reuters reported.

Brown had denied attacking Abraham Diaw, but prosecutors said the fight was caught on surveillance tape.

Prosecutors said Akinlolu punched Diaw in the head.

Brown left the UK after the fight but was arrested in May 2025 when he returned for a concert. He was free on $6.7 million bond, allowing him to tour Europe and North America in summer 2025.

They will be sentenced on Oct. 26 and face up to three years in prison, according to Reuters.

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