Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome 4th child via surrogate Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced on Instagram that they welcomed a fourth child - a baby boy named Wren Alexander Stephens. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LOVED01)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced on Instagram that they’ve welcomed a fourth child — a baby boy named Wren Alexander Stephens.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen said in her Instagram post.

Wren was born on June 19, People reported.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” she said, referencing the couple’s “most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate,” according to People.

Teigen shared the family’s journey, including the story of Wren’s birth and some photos of the newborn, in her Instagram post, according to CNN.

Teigen said that she and Legend spoke with a surrogacy agency in 2021 about possibly having surrogates for a boy and a girl. The couple early on decided to try IVF again, which is how they got their two oldest children. Eventually, they made new embryos, transferred one and got their daughter, Esti. And then they met their surrogate. Teigen said the first embryo transfer did not work but eventually, the surrogate got pregnant with Wren.

Wren came about five months after the couple’s third child, Esti was born, according to People.

Teigen, 37, and Legend, 44, are also parents to Luna and Miles, according to Entertainment Tonight. The couple lost a son named Jack in September 2020 when he was 20 weeks gestation.

