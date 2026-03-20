Chuck Norris dies at age 86

FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Actor Chuck Norris speaks with the media during a press conference prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 6, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Martial arts and acting legend Chuck Norris has died.

His family announced his death on his official Instagram account on Friday morning, saying he died on March 19.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” they wrote.

Norris was 86 years old, TMZ reported.

He was hospitalized on Thursday in Hawaii, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Norris had an undisclosed medical emergency while in Kauai, TMZ reported before news of his death broke.

He had been training on the island on Wednesday and had recently celebrated his 86th birthday earlier this month, the gossip website said. For his birthday, he posted a video to Instagram showing him sparring with a trainer.

He captioned the clip, “I don’t age. I level up.

“I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know. God Bless, Chuck Norris,” he posted a week ago.

While known for his iconic roles in the “Missing in Action” series, “The Delta Force” or on television as “Walker, Texas Ranger,” he had small parts in “The Wrecking Crew” in 1968 and as Chuck Norris in “Room 222″ before facing off against Bruce Lee in “The Way of the Dragon” in 1972, according to IMDB.

He also appeared in “The Expendables 2″ opposite other action stars as Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis.

“I wanted to project a certain image on the screen of a hero. I had seen a lot of anti-hero movies in which the lead was neither good nor bad. There was no one to root for,” Norris said in 1982, according to The Associated Press.

His martial arts prowess wasn’t just for the screen as Norris held several black belts, including judo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (3rd degree), Karate (5th degree), Taekwondo (8th degree), Tang Soo Do (9th degree), Chun Kuk Do (10th degree), Variety reported. The publication said that Norris “had a degree of credibility that most others could not match” due to his skills.

Norris also found a new fame online through memes that, as Variety said, featured him in “absurd feats” such as “Chuck Norris kills 100% of germs” and “Paper beats rock, rock beats scissors, and scissors beats paper, but Chuck Norris beats all 3 at the same time.”

Others included, “Chuck Norris had a staring contest with the sun — and won,” and, “They wanted to put Chuck Norris on Mt. Rushmore, but the granite wasn’t tough enough for his beard,” the AP said.

He embraced his online fame and published the book “The Official Chuck Norris Fact Book,” which took his favorite memes and added his personal life code. He also wrote books on marital arts, politics, Civil-War-era fiction and a memoir.

Chuck Norris was born Carlos Ray Norris in Ryan, Oklahoma, to a father who served in the military in World War II.

His family moved to Torrance, California, when he was 12. He said his athleticism didn’t come until he was an adult, the AP reported.

“I went out for gymnastics and football at North Torrance high,” he told the AP in 1982. “I played some football, but I also spent a lot of time on the bench. I was never really athletic until I was in the service in Korea.”

Norris followed his father into the military, joining the Air Force in 1958, where he became an Air Policeman. He served at Osan Air Base in South Korea, where he was nicknamed “Chuck” and began training in Tang Soo Do, Variety reported.

He was eventually transferred to March Air Force Base in California before being honorably discharged in 1962. He went to work for Northrop as a file clerk and opened karate schools that had several celebrity clients such as Steve McQueen, Bob Barker, Priscilla Presley, and Donny and Marie Osmond.

Norris met Bruce Lee during a martial arts demonstration in Long Beach, California, and struck up a friendship that eventually led to Norris earning the role in “The Way of the Dragon,” also known in the U.S. as “Return of the Dragon.”

It was McQueen who convinced Norris to start taking acting classes at MGM two years after the Lee flick, in 1974, according to Variety.

Norris leaves behind his wife, Gena O’Kelley, two sons, three daughters and several grandchildren.

Check back for more on this developing story.

0 of 28 1978 LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1 1978; Martial arts film actor and screenwriter Chuck Norris on the set of his second movie and first major hit "Good Guys Wear Black" in Hollywood in 1978 ( Photo by Nik Wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images) (nik wheeler/Getty Images) 1978 LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1978; Action hero movie actor Chuck Norris strips down to practice some kung fu style moves barefoot and bare chested in the back yard of his home in Palos verdes Southern California circa 1978 (photo by Nik Wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images) (nik wheeler/Getty Images) 1978 Chuck Norris, circa 1978. (Photo by Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) 1978 LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1978; Portrait of American action hero movie star and martial artist Chuck Norris in Palos Verdes Southern California USA circa 1978 (photo by Nik Wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images) (nik wheeler/Getty Images) 1978 LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1978: Martial arts action movie star Chuck Norris poses infant of action poster on the wall of his home in Palos Verdes Southern bcaliforia circa 1978 (Photo by Nik Wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images). (nik wheeler/Getty Images) 1980 American actor Chuck Norris, circa 1980. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) 1981 Actor Chuck Norris attends the Party for the American Film Market on March 24, 1981 at Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Getty Images) 1984 'Missing in Action' 1984 directed by Joseph Zito. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images) (The Cannon Group Inc./Getty Images) 1985 American martial artist and actor Chuck Norris wearing a leather jacket acting in the film Code of Silence. 1985 (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images) (Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images) 1985 Actor Chuck Norris appears in Paris during his promotion of the film "Code of Silence" on July 10, 1985. (Photo by Jean GUICHARD/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) (Jean Guichard/Getty Images) 1985 American actor Chuck Norris holding a gun in the film Code of Silence. 1985 (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images) (Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images) 1986 HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 22: Actor Chuck Norris attends the Second Annual Stuntman Awards on March 22, 1986 at KTLA Studios in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella,Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella,Ltd./Getty Images) CHUCK NORRIS CHUCK NORRIS (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) (Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images) 1990 NEW YORK CITY - AUGUST 17: Actor Chuck Norris attends the press conference for Ultra Slim-Fast Offshore Grand Prix Powerboat Races on August 17, 1990 at the North Cove Yacht Harbor at the World Financial Center in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images) 1990 LONG BEACH,CA - APRIL 14: Actor Chuck Norris attends the Queen Mary and Catalina Express Hosts the 1990 Offshore Powerboat Races on April 14, 1990 at Catalina Express Docks in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images) 1991 LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 16: Actor Chuck Norris attends the Rick Dees' "Dees Demons" vs. Michael Bolton's "Bolton Bombers Softball Game on October 16, 1991 at Wilshire Park in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images) 1994 Martial arts and film star Chuck Norris at his Tarzana home in 1994. (Photo by Vince Compagnone/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Vince Compagnone/Getty Images) 1997 Promotional portrait of American actor Chuck Norris (as as Cordell 'Cord' Walker) dressed in a blazer over a black satin shirt and a black stetson, as he poses for the television series 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' 1997. (Photo by CBS Photo Archvie/Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) Chuck Norris UNITED STATES - MARCH 18: Chuck Norris (Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images) (Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images) Chuck Norris UNITED STATES - MARCH 18: Chuck Norris (Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images) (Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images) 2001 Chuck Norris during Stunt Awards. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images) 2004 Chuck Norris speaks at Tichi Wilkerson Kassel memorial service in 2004. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images) 2012 HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 15: Chuck Norris arrives at the "The Expendables 2" - Los Angeles Premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on August 15, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) (Steve Granitz/Getty Images) 2017 PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 03: Martial artist/actor Chuck Norris make his Wizard World Comic Con debut during Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2017 - Day 3 at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

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