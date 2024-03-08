Cincinnati Reds’ Noelvi Marte suspended for 80 games after testing positive for performance enhancer

Noelvi Marte CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: Noelvi Marte #16 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a double in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park on September 18, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte was suspended on Friday without pay after he tested positive for a performance enhancer, officials said.

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Marte’s suspension, according to WKRC.

Marte tested positive for the performance enhancer called Boldenone, the news outlet reported. Boldenone is a violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Marte’s suspension is expected to start at the beginning of the regular 2024 season, MLB reported.

“The Reds fully support Major League Baseball’s drug policy and its penalties,” the Reds said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We will have no further comment.”

Marte was expected to be the third baseman regularly for the Reds in 2024 but that will give former NL Rookie of the Year Jonathan India on the lineup with Jeimer Candelario or Spencer Steer following behind, CBS Sports reported.

“I believe in Noelvi Marte. He’s going to get through this,” Reds manager David Bell said Friday, MLB.com reported, according to CBS Sports. “When he does come back, he’s going to be welcomed back with open arms, and it’s going to be over.”

Marte, 22, is from the Dominican Republic, MLB reported. He started with Cincinnati last year and hit .316 with three home runs in 35 games, according to ESPN.

Marte was acquired through a trade with Luis Castillo who went to Seattle in 2022, ESPN reported.

