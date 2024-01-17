Coachella 2024 headliners include Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, No Doubt

Doja Cat: The Grammy Award-winning rapper will be one of the headliners at Coachella 2024 in April. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The lineup was announced on Tuesday for the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will be held over two weekends in April.

Goldenvoice, the promoters of the event, announced on Tuesday that Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt will be the 2024 headliners, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 23rd annual music festival will be held at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, during the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21, according to Variety.

Other acts expected to perform are Ice Spice, Sublime, Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert, J Balvin, Peso Pluma, Reneé Rapp, Jhené Aiko, Victoria Monét, Deftones, Bizarrap and Lil Yachty, USA Today reported.

The largest music festival in North America draws approximately 125,000 fans per day, according to the Times.

Last year’s headliners were Bad Bunny, Blackpink and, for the first weekend, Frank Ocean, Variety reported. Ocean canceled his appearance during the second weekend of the festival and was replaced by Blink-182, according to the entertainment news website.

While the elusive singer had planned an elaborate ice-skating rink, complete with dozens of skaters, for his performance, at the last minute it was dismantled and he ended up playing a loose, low-key set that started late and disappointed many fans. He canceled his appearance during the second weekend and was replaced by Blink-182.

Presale begins Friday at 11 a.m. PST, and registration for access to passes is currently open at coachella.com, according to USA Today. Organizers said, “for your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2.”

Performances will again be live-streamed on YouTube, according to Variety.

