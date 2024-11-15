Conan O’Brien to host 97th Oscars

Oscars host FILE PHOTO: Conan O'Brien attends the Saban Community Clinic's 48th annual gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. O'Brien has been named as next year's Oscars host. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Former late-night talk show host, Conan O’Brien, has been tapped to host the next Oscars ceremony.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang announced O’Brien’s selection on Friday morning, according to a press release from The Walt Disney Company.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” the pair said in a statement. “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

O’Brien jokingly said in a statement, “America demanded it, and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich called O’Brien “a preeminent comedic voice.”

O’Brien is best known for his talk shows “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” and “Conan” but was also a writer on “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons.”

He is currently hosting a podcast called “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend.”

The Oscars will be held on March 2, 2025.

