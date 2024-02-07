Construction workers find inert, 1,000-pound, WWII-era bomb at regional airport

Bomb

Bomb found: A World War II-era bomb was found by construction workers near a regional airport in Brooksville, Florida. (Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Construction workers on Tuesday discovered a World War II-era, 1,000-pound bomb at a site near a west-central Florida regional airport, authorities said.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the inert military bomb was found near the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport at around 3 p.m. EST.

The workers discovered the “rusted and decayed” explosive near the construction site of Wilton Simpson Technical College in Brooksville, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a video posted on Facebook.

“They found what was believed to be a World War II era, 1,000-pound bomb,” Nienhuis said in the video.

Officials said the explosive was believed to be a “very old Mark 65″ bomb, WFTS-TV reported.

A bomb squad called in from neighboring Citrus County determined that the bomb was inert, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Nienhuis said that a team from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa would help dispose of the bomb, according to the newspaper.

The sheriff added that an area about a half-mile around the site was evacuated.

As of 6 p.m. EST, all roads had been reopened, the Times reported.

