Costco’s new perks start Monday; Will you qualify?

New perks are rolling out at Costco, but they are limited to certain members of the warehouse store.

Starting on Monday, Executive Members will be allowed to shop an hour earlier than everyone else at all locations, Men’s Journal reported.

The doors will open at 9 a.m. for Executive Members only, CNBC reported.

From Sunday through Friday, shoppers will have an hour to shop before doors open to all members. On Saturday, they will have only half an hour.

Previously, the early entry was at only some clubs, the publication said.

Competitor Sam’s Club already offers its Plus members a two-hour early opening window to shop, Fox Business reported.

But the shopping time minus the massive crowds isn’t the only benefit of the higher tier of membership.

If you shop through Instacart and you are an Executive Member, you will get a $10 monthly credit for those orders and $150 in savings or other services.

Executive members also earn 2% cash back on purchases.

The cost to be an Executive member is $130 annually, while the standard Gold Star membership is $65 a year.

They had been $120 and $60, respectively, until last year, Men’s Journal reported.

