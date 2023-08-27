Country music singer Jelly Roll surprises county corrections programs during concert stop

OMAHA, Neb. — Country music star Jelly Roll stopped by visit to Douglas County Corrections before his concert in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday.

>> Read more trending news

Jelly Roll spoke with about 50 people from the work release and re-entry assistance programs Friday, according to KETV. He spoke about his own personal struggles involving his incarceration and addiction.

“You have to start a whole life with what you’re wearing,” Jelly Roll said, according to WOWT.

In between songs, Jelly Roll talked and joked with the group. But he also shared about his crazy tour schedule and how it once reminded him of when he arrived in jail and had to adjust to the routine in there, the news outlet said.

He also performed a few of his hit songs, according to KETV.

He ended his visit with some advice and words of encouragement, WOWT reported. He urged inmates to find something positive that they can focus on and have it be something that will keep them on a good path because that is how he turned himself around. He became obsessed with music over destructive things.

“There’s something out there that can change your life,” he said, according to the news outlet. “Please take advantage of having people who care.”

Before the group wrapped up, Jelly Roll told the group he was praying for them.

“I’m gonna come back here every time I come here, and if I see you, I’ll be mad at you,” he said, according to WOWT.

Jelly Roll’s real name is Jason DeFord, according to Billboard. He was born in Nashville. He wrote his first rap at the age of 9 or 10. Jelly Roll was sharing his mixtapes by the time he was in the eighth grade.

Jelly Roll was incarcerated and when he came out, he returned to music, Billboard said. He began self-releasing albums and sharing his music on YouTube.

©2023 Cox Media Group