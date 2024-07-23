CrowdStrike outage: U.S. Department of Transportation opens investigation into Delta delays

Delta airlines plane

CrowdStrike flight fallout FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines is still trying to rebound after a worldwide internet outage on Friday. (Studio Porto Sabbia/Studio Porto Sabbia - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As delays and cancellations continue to pile up for Delta Air Lines, the U.S. Department of Transportation has opened an investigation into the travel meltdown left in the wake of the CrowdStrike outage last week.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday that the department will investigate the airline after five days of cancellations and delays have left thousands of passengers stranded, WSB reported.

On Monday, Buttigieg posted to X, “Delta must provide prompt refunds to consumers who choose not to take rebooking, free rebooking for those who do, and timely reimbursements for food and hotel stays to consumers affected by these delays and cancellations, as well as adequate customer service assistance.”

CrowdStrike, Microsoft outage: Flights grounded, business stopped globally

Several airlines were grounded when a software update by CrowdStrike crashed Windows computers globally on Friday, bringing many industries, including air travel, to a standstill.

CrowdStrike: What is it, what happened?

Delta is still trying to reestablish systems, including one that ensures flights have a full crew, which is taking the most time to bring back online, WSB reported.

“The CrowdStrike error required Delta’s IT teams to manually repair and reboot each of the affected systems, with additional time then needed for applications to synchronize and start communicating with each other,” the company said, according to Forbes.

Delta cancels another 600 flights

As of 8:52 a.m. ET Tuesday, Delta had canceled 417 flights and delayed 356, according to Flight Aware.


