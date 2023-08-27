Customs officers seize nearly $920K worth of cocaine at Texas-Mexico border

Seized: Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly 70 pounds of cocaine on Thursday ( U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

LAREDO, Texas — Customs officials in southern Texas seized nearly $920,000 worth of cocaine at the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, authorities said.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents with the Office of Field Operations assigned to the World Trade Bridge in Laredo confiscated the drugs.

A customs officer at the bridge referred a 2010 International truck for secondary inspection, the release stated. The truck’s manifest indicated it was hauling a commercial shipment of natural supplements into the U.S.

After a canine search and a non-intrusive inspection system, customs officers discovered 69.87 pounds of cocaine within the trailer, the CBP said.

The estimated street value of the narcotics was $919,580, according to the news release.

“CBP is proud of the work our frontline officers do to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities,” Alberto Flores, director for the Laredo Port of Entry, said in a statement. “This cocaine seizure is an example of ongoing operational efforts conducted daily to protect our borders.”

Customs agents seized the cocaine, and Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating.