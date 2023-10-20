CVS to pull certain cold medicines containing phenylephrine from store shelves

The decision comes a month after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel of advisers said oral over-the-counter medicines made with phenylephrine don’t actually work to clear up congested noses when taken orally.

CVS to pull some cough, cold medications from shelves FILE PHOTO: CVS pharmacies will no longer sell certain oral cough and cold products that contain phenylephrine as the only active ingredient, the U.S. pharmacy chain announced on Thursday. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CVS pharmacies will no longer sell certain oral cough and cold products that contain phenylephrine as the only active ingredient, the U.S. pharmacy chain announced on Thursday.

The decision comes a month after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel of advisers said over-the-counter medicines made with phenylephrine don’t actually work to clear up congested noses when taken orally, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Phenylephrine is used in many cold and cough syrups including Benadryl, Tylenol and Advil products.

The FDA has not yet asked pharmacies to remove phenylephrine from their shelves, and the agency plans to seek public opinion before making a decision.

“Other oral cough and cold products will continue to be offered to meet consumer needs,” CVS said in its announcement.

CVS operates more than 9,000 retail locations and 1,100 walk-in clinics nationwide.

