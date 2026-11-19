FILE PHOTO: JPMorgan Chase says some customer data was taken in a cyberattack, but banking services remain undisrupted.

Banking giant JPMorgan Chase said it has been targeted in a cyberattack that hit a third-party vendor.

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The company said in a statement that the “third parties who provide services” to it were targeted.

Chase said on social media its investigation found that it used marketing data to gain access to information, including customer names and email addresses. It is contacting affected customers directly, Reuters reported.

Despite the apparent hack, the company said there was no disruption to services, ABC News reported.

Earlier this week, Chase customers experienced an hours-long outage due to a software issue.

A spokesperson told Reuters that the two incidents were not connected.

Thursday’s announcement also came less than a week after a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration groundstop because of computer issues, attributed to a router problem, a worldwide Microsoft outage and the discovery of a malware hack involving more than 170 popular websites.

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