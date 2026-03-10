Darron Lee murder charges: Prosecutors say he asked ChatGPT what to do about unresponsive person

FILE PHOTO: Darron Lee #58 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against Buffalo Bills on September 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Prosecutors claim that former NFL linebacker Darron Lee used ChatGPT before the death of his girlfriend, Gabriella Perpetuto.

He’s accused of murdering her in their home in Tennessee.

Prosecutors said Lee used ChatGPT, asking the artificial intelligence platform what to do if someone was found unresponsive, TMZ reported.

The message, according to detectives and WTVC, he asked ChatGPT, "Don’t know what to do right now. Fiancee [sic] did her crazy thing again and now she’s messed up, I wake up and she has two swollen eyes (i didn’t do anything, self inflicted) she stabbed herself, slit her eye? Idk but she isn’t waking up or responding, what do I do?"

He also allegedly asked the system, which he called Allie, “”allie what should I tell my friend to handle someone non responsive but wants to call the police," WRCB reported.

Officials said the queries were on Lee’s phone.

Prosecutors said AI system responded in part, “Here’s what to say without framing it as police trouble.”

District Attorney Coty Wamp accused Lee during his preliminary hearing of using the system as a legal advisor “to basically give him advice on how you cover up a crime scene, WTVC reported.

Before the ChatGPT questions were presented, prosecutors played a police body camera showing Lee telling the deputy that Perpetuo may have fallen in the shower, causing her injuries, according to WRCB.

“I came down and she was laying on the couch on her side and then I was like, hey baby, what do you want to eat, and she wouldn’t say anything, and that’s when I called 911 immediately, because I’m like what is going on, because when I get up I’m like what the hell happened, I was sleeping a long time,” told the detective the day he was arrested.

Investigators said the injuries were not consistent with a fall as she had several stab wounds, black eyes, bite marks and blood coming from her nose and mouth. Detectives said that blood was found in nearly every room but one, WRCB reported.

Lee is charged with first-degree murder in Perpetuo’s death, as well as tampering with or fabricating evidence, TMZ reported.

Perpetuo’s family is also suing Lee for $50 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Lee played for the New York Jets (2016, 2017, 2018), Kansas City Chiefs (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2020), according to the NFL.

