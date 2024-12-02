‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Wayne Northrop dies

FILE PHOTO: "Roman Brady & Marlena Craig Wedding" -- Pictured: (l-r) Wayne Northrop as Roman Brady, Deidre Hall as Marlena Craig. Northrop died on Nov. 29 after a years-long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

One of the actors who played Roman Brady on “Days of Our Lives” has died.

Wayne Northrop was 77 years old.

His family and his publicist said Northrop died Friday at the Motion Picture and Television Woodland Hills Home in Woodland Hills, California, The New York Times reported.

He had been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease six years ago and died “in the arms of his family,” NBC News reported.

Northrop is best known for his role on the NBC soap opera. He played Roman Brady from 1981 until 1984 and again from 1991 to 1994. He returned to the show in 2006 as a different character, Dr. Alex North, a classmate of Dr. Marlena Evans played by Deidre Hall.

In all, he appeared in more than 1,000 episodes of the soap opera.

Three actors played the role of Roman Brady on the long-running soap — Northrop, Josh Taylor and Drake Hogestyn. Hogestyn died in September from pancreatic cancer at the age of 70. Taylor is 81.

Northrop was born in 1947 in Sumner, Washington. He attended the University of Washington where earned a bachelor’s degree in communication before deciding on becoming an actor and taking a class at Seattle Community College, Deadline reported.

He started in theatre but got his first role in “Police Story.” He also appeared in “Eight Is Enough,” Baretta and “The Waltons,” according to his IMDB page.

In addition to “Days of Our Lives,” he also was on “General Hospital” and “Port Charles.”

Northrop loved wildlife and conservation, buying a working cattle ranch in Raymond, California, Deadline reported.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons and his stepmother, the Times reported.

