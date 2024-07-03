Delta flight makes diverted landing after passengers served spoiled food

Delta airplane

Flight diverted FILE PHOTO: A Delta flight had to be diverted after some passengers were served spoiled food. (Marcus Jones - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK — A flight en route from Detroit to Amsterdam had to make an unscheduled stop in New York after some passengers aboard a Delta Airlines plane were served spoiled food.

Read more trending news

WABC reported that 277 passengers on flight 136 had to be diverted to New York’s JFK Airport about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The decision to make the emergency landing was made after the airline consulted medical experts, who recommended diverting the flight, USA Today reported.

The Port Authority said two dozen people — 10 crew members and 14 passengers — were examined once the flight landed, but all refused medical help, WNBC reported.

Delta Airlines released a statement reading:

“Delta flight 126 from Detroit to Amsterdam diverted to New York’s JFK early Wednesday morning after it was discovered that a portion of the in-flight meal service was spoiled. Medical crews were on-site to meet the aircraft and treat any affected passengers and crew members. Delta teams will immediately work to gather information into how this incident occurred. This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels.”

The meals were part of the main cabin in-flight meal service, WWJ reported.

Passengers were given hotel rooms and transportation from the airport and were rebooked on Wednesday evening flights, WNBC reported.


Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!