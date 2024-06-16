Derek Jeter’s New York ‘castle’ may have a buyer

Derek Jeter: File photo. The Yankees Hall of Famer has reason to smile after his "castle" home in New York has apparently sold. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

GREENWOOD LAKE, N.Y. — It appears that baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter has finally found a buyer for his “castle home” in New York, selling the compound in Orange County after it was relisted for less than half of the Yankees legend’s original asking price.

The asking price this time was cut to $6.3 million earlier this year, The New York Times reported.

The four-acre lakefront home in Greenwood Lake, called Tiedemann Castle, went into contract on May 25, according to the newspaper. That was two years after it failed to sell at an auction, and six years after the Hall of Fame shortstop first put it on the market for $14.75 million.

The 12,590-square-foot mansion has six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, four indoor kitchens, an outdoor kitchen, a pool overlooking a lake, a lagoon and a replica of the Statue of Liberty, the Times-Herald Record of Middletown, New York, reported. There is more than 700 feet of shoreline.

Diane Mitchell of Wright Brothers Real Estate, who listed the estate, declined to comment on the specifics of the deal, the Times reported. She said that she is “thrilled” that it’s finally under contract. The estate comprises three different parcels, according to the listing, including a main house, guesthouse, pool house and boat house.

Jeter bought the property in the early 2000s at the height of his baseball career, according to the Times.

He has been reshaping his real estate portfolio. In 2020 he listed a custom-built, 30,875-foot mansion just south of downtown Tampa, Florida, for $29 million.

The house that Jeter built -- the residence had 9,000 square feet of outdoor space on 1.25 acres -- was sold in May 2021 for $22.5 million, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

At the time, it was the most expensive real estate transaction in west-central Florida.

When Jeter moved out of the home, he rented it to another Hall of Famer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

In October 2023, the Tampa Bay Times reported that the home was set to be demolished and replaced with a new mansion.

