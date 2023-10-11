Disney raises prices at Disneyland, Walt Disney World; bringing back perks

Price increase FILE PHOTO: Disney is raising the prices at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. (Walt Disney World News)

The cost of going to a Disney park is going up again.

>> Read more trending news

The company announced that the price of annual passes, parking and Genie+ will be going up starting today. Some of increases will be at both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California.

Disneyland’s prices are increasing by about 9% for regular tickets while the up to 10% increase at Walt Disney World applies to annual passes.

Walt Disney World changes, according to Bloomberg:

Annual passes: increase up to $50. New purchases of the Incredi-pass cost $1,449, USA Today reported. The Sorcerer Pass is $999, up $30. The Pirate Pass is $799, or up $50 and the Pixie Pass is $439, up $40. There are reduced prices for renewals.

Theme park parking: $30, an increase of $5, but free for hotel guests.

Park Hopper tickets: can be used at any time during the day starting Jan. 9. Currently visitors can only park hop after a specific time.

Good-to-go dates: The good-to-go dates will start in January, meaning that annual passholders and cast members can visit the theme parks without reservations. On other days, they will still need reservations for a starting park if they plan on going before 2 p.m., according to USA Today.

Disneyland changes, according to The Orange County Register:

Daily admission: Increase depends on the day - from $5 to $65 depending on the type of ticket. The highest single daily admission price increases by 8.4% from $179 to $194 for one park. A single-day ticket for least busy weekdays will remain at $104, but there is a tier system in place that the expected crowds will reflect in the ticket price which could range from $104 to $194.

Magic Key annual pass: Depending on the type of pass, they will cost either $50 or $150 more per pass.

Parking: Parking increases $5 to $35 for theme park passenger car garages. Hotel parking also increased by $5.

Genie+: The service that will allow people to skip part of the will now cost $30, up $5 when purchased in advance. Day-of passes’ costs vary.

Park Hopper addon: Increase of $5-$15 depending on the number of days. But a single-day park-hopper add-on remained $65.

The price increases were announced a month after the company said it was going to invest $60 billion in the parks and cruise line over the next decade, Bloomberg reported.

“We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer,” Disney said on Wednesday when announcing the price increase.