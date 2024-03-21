DMV services coming back online after nationwide technical outage, officials say

DMV

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A technical outage took out DMV services for people nationwide on Thursday, according to officials in several states.

Authorities said the outage stemmed from an issue with a database maintained by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. The group provides “a variety of technology services including system applications, network services, software products, and standards that enable members to securely share driver, vehicle, and identity verification data with organizations,” according to its website.

Outage resolved, officials say

Update 12:55 p.m. EDT March 21: Officials in Arkansas and Virginia said a technical issue that took down DMV services for people across the U.S. on Thursday has been resolved.

Earlier, officials in Arkansas said that DMVs nationwide were “having trouble issuing car tags and licenses” due to an outage of a database maintained by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

Original report: Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias first shared news of the outage on social media.

“We are currently experiencing a nationwide network outage at our DMV facilities,” he wrote at 10:10 a.m. CDT. “All DMVs across the country are currently down.”

Officials in Virginia said the issue stems from “a third-party technical outage” that halted online and in-person driver’s license services. It was the American Association of Motor Vehicles Administrators affected, Colorado officials said.

It was not immediately clear when services might be restored.

Check back for more on this developing story.


