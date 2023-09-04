Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias accused of domestic violence

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias is accused of felony domestic violence on Sunday, authorities said.

Urias, 27, was arrested just after 11 p.m. PDT and booked into jail around 1 a.m. on Monday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

It was the second time in four years that the left-hander had been arrested on a domestic violence charge. He was previously suspended for 20 games in August 2019 under MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, The Orange County Register reported. That suspension came after an alleged fight with his then-girlfriend in a public parking lot.

“We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urias,” the Dodgers said in a statement. “While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

Urias’ agent, Scott Boras, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Dodgers are traveling to Miami to open a series with Marlins on Tuesday. The Dodgers are leading the N.L. West division by double digits.

While he was eventually not charged after his first arrest, Urias said in a subsequent statement, “I accept full responsibility for what I believe was my inappropriate conduct during the incident,” the Register reported. No MLB player has been suspended twice for violating the domestic violence policy since it was instituted in 2015, according to ESPN.

Sunday’s incident is believed to have occurred at the Los Angeles Football Club’s Major League Soccer match against Inter Miami at BMO Stadium, the Times reported. Urias was among the celebrity guests whom LAFC announced attended the match, which featured soccer star Lionel Messi.

Urias has an 11-8 record this season with a 4.60 ERA, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He led the National League with a 2.16 ERA last season and placed third in the league’s Cy Young Award balloting. He went 20-3 in 2021 and was 17-7 last year.

The pitcher is set to become a free agent after this season.

Urias was released on $50,000 bail at 4:47 a.m. PDT on Monday, according to online booking records. He is expected to appear in court on Sept. 27, the final week of the regular season.