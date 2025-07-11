Dolly Parton to take a break from songwriting

FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton attends the opening of Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum's new exhibit 'Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker' at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton said she is taking a break from songwriting. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Months after the death of her husband, Carl Dean, Dolly Parton is taking a break from songwriting.

Parton spoke about the pause during an appearance on Khloé Kardashian’s podcast.

The singer/songwriter told Kardashian, “Several things I’ve wanted to start, but I can’t do it.”

“I will later, but I’m just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas. But I think I won’t finish it,” she said. “I can’t do it right now, because I got so many other things and I can’t afford the luxury of getting that emotional right now.”

Parton, 79, added, “Everything begins with a story or a song.”

Dean died in March at the age of 82, and after almost 60 years of marriage, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He was rarely seen with his famous wife.

“We were so good for each other, because he’s a total loner We could just be in the house all day and say two or three words, didn’t matter. Or we could talk all afternoon or lay in bed and talk at night,“ she said.

Parton released a song in tribute to her husband shortly after his death called “If You Hadn’t Been There,” and in it called him “my rock/A soft place to land/My wings, my confidence.”

The “Jolene” songwriter called writing music her “joy”.

“It happens just to be my job, but is also my joy,” she said, according to Rolling Stone.

While she may be putting the pen down, she is still going to be entertaining her fans.

She will be holding residence at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas in December, CNN reported. It’s her first residency in Sin City in 32 years.

