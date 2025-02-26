Dunkin’ dispute: Woman accused of pulling gun on worker over cold food complaint

Eboni Gaither is accused of pointing a weapon at a Dunkin' employee.
Dunkin' drama: File photo. A Missouri woman is accused of pointing a gun at a Dunkin' employee after a dispute over cold food escalated last week. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri woman is accused of pointing a firearm at a Dunkin’ employee after a dispute over cold food last week, according to court records.

Eboni N. Gaither, 35 of St. Louis, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon; a Class E felony; fourth-degree assault; and second-degree property damage KMOV reported. The latter two charges are misdemeanors, court records show.

According to police in the suburban St. Louis city of Rock Hill, Gaither went to a Dunkin’ in the city on Feb. 21, the television station reported. She was allegedly dissatisfied with her order because the food was cold and complained to an employee, according to KSDK.

After an argument, the employee ultimately refunded the cost of the meal to Gaither, the television station reported.

Apparently unsatisfied, Gaither allegedly picked up a ceramic tip jar and threw it, causing it to break, according to a probable cause statement filed in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County.

According to a police report, Gaither then threw her food at the employee.

The employee followed Gaither outside the fast food restaurant and recorded her interaction on her cellphone. When she attempted to take a picture of the woman’s license plate, Gaither allegedly pointed a semiautomatic pistol at her and attempted to punch the employee, KMOV reported.

The incident was also captured on a restaurant surveillance camera, court records state.

Her bond has been set at $50,000, according to the Webster-Kirkland Times.

Rock Hill is a suburb located west of downtown St. Louis.

