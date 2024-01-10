Election 2024: Chris Christie expected to drop out of GOP race

WINDHAM, N.H. — Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie is expected to suspend his campaign on Wednesday, several media outlets reported.

>> Read more trending news

Christie, 61, has been under pressure to exit the Republican presidential race. Critics of former President Donald Trump are working to unify behind a viable alternative, The Associated Press reported.

Christie’s announcement comes less than a week before the Iowa caucuses, which is scheduled for Jan. 15; and the New Hampshire primary, scheduled for Jan. 23.

Christie has been a vocal critic of Trump as candidates jockeyed for position in the GOP race. Trump remains the frontrunner; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley remain the only contenders close to Trump in recent polling. Haley has apparently narrowed the gap between herself and the former president in New Hampshire, with some polls showing a single-digit deficit between her and Trump.

DeSantis and Haley were scheduled to debate on Wednesday night. This fifth debate among Republicans is the only one that Christie has not qualified for, according to the AP.

Christie was scheduled to host a town hall meeting in Windham, New Hampshire. It was unclear whether he would endorse another candidate, CNN reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group