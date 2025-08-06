ESPN inks deal to stream ‘WrestleMania’

FILE PHOTO: Digital screens display WrestleMania logos during the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The events will now stream on ESPN's streaming platform. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“WrestleMania” has a new home for streaming.

World Wrestling Entertainment has agreed to a deal with ESPN to stream premium events such as “WrestleMania”, “SummerSlam,” and other live events such as “Royal Rumble,” “Survivor Series” and “Money in the Bank.”

The deal is for five years and starts in 2026, Variety reported.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said of the deal, “WWE has an immense, devoted and passionate fan base that we’re excited to super-serve on our new ESPN DTC platform. This agreement, which features the most significant WWE events of the year, bolsters our unprecedented content portfolio and helps drive our streaming future."

The streams will include pre- and post-event shows for premium live events, ESPN said.

Select events will be simulcast on some ESPN linear channels, according to Variety.

“Saturday Night’s Main Event” and “Friday Night SmackDown” will remain on NBCU’s Versant channels, while Netflix will stream “Monday Night Raw” globally and “SmackDown” along with the other live events outside of the U.S.

ESPN’s new streaming service will launch later this month and will be $29.99 a month.

©2024 Cox Media Group