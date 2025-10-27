Fall back: Daylight Saving Time ends soon

Remember that hour of sleep we sort of lost months ago? It’s coming back this weekend.

Nov. 2 is the end of Daylight Saving Time and we will once again “Fall Back” to Standard Time.

On Sunday morning, or before you go to bed Saturday night, you will need to change the clocks that don’t automatically update, falling back an hour.

Officially, the time changes at 2 a.m., The Old Farmer’s Almanac said.

Only two states — Arizona (except for the Navajo Nation) and Hawaii — and the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and American Samoa do not abide by Daylight Saving Time, so people there will not be changing their clocks this weekend.

Nineteen other states have passed legislation to end Daylight Saving Time, but Congress would have to allow it, USA Today reported.

By the way, we lose the hour of sleep that we gain this weekend on March 8, 2026, according to the Almanac

So how can you prepare your family for the time change?

Start schedules earlier in small changes. Work up to the hour time difference, parenting experts say.

“To help your child’s body adjust, don’t just move bedtime,” Ericka Souter told ABC News. “Start moving everything – meals, naps, and wake times – earlier by about 10 to 15 minutes each day leading up to the time change.”

Also, while the couch may be calling, a sleep expert said try not to succumb to a nap, but if you must nap, keep it short.

“If you feel sleepy the day after the change, try to resist taking a nap because this will reduce the amount of sleep pressure present at bedtime and can create longer-term sleep problems. If you must nap, keep it to 15 to 20 minutes, ideally in the late morning,” Candice Alfano, Ph D, University of Houston’s Sleep and Anxiety Center of Houston, told the “Today” show.

She also said to get out into the sun as much as possible to help your internal body clock.

