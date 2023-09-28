Fans mourn death of Albus Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 30: Michael Gambon participtaes in A Celebration of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando on January 30, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images) (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As news of the death of Michael Gambon spread around the world, tributes to the second actor who brought “Harry Potter” headmaster Albus Dumbledore to life started to fill social media.

The official Harry Potter account on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter Fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace. We will forever hold his memory in our hearts.”

Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies

James Phelps, who portrayed Fred Weasley in the “Harry Potter” series, reminisced about his time on set with Gambon.

And fans of the Dumbledore character are paying tribute to the actor with images of wands raised in honor of Gambon or quotes from the “Harry Potter” books and films.

Through the years Irish-born English actor Michael Gambon, circa 1980. (Photo by Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images) (Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images)

