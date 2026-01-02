FBI: Man, 18, accused of planning ISIS attack at NC grocery store

Charlotte attack thwarted: The FBI said it prevented an attack at a North Carolina grocery store-fast food restaurant on New Year's Eve.
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina man is accused of planning an ISIS-style attack at a grocery store on New Year’s Eve, federal authorities said on Friday.

Christian Sturdivant, from the Charlotte suburb of Mint Hill, was arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS after allegedly planning a deadly New Year’s Eve attack at a grocery store and fast-food restaurant, according to federal investigators.

The arrest took place on New Year’s Eve and was announced by Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

